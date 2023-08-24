Strong pitching has helped Texas reach the semifinals of the Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The team from Needville, Texas, was just two wins away from a Little League World Series berth in 2021. On Saturday, it’ll play to represent the United States in the tournament’s title game. It hasn’t been an easy path to this point. On Wednesday, it took nine innings for Texas to clinch a spot in championship weekend, but Needville has handled its share of close calls and adversity. Texas has three wins in the LLWS decided by either one or two runs. Pitching has carried Texas, with Easton Benge and Easton Ondruch combining on a four-hitter in the nine-inning win over Washington.

