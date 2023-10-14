Strong, Lester help Southern Illinois run away from Murray State for a 27-6 win

MURRAY, Ken. (AP) — Justin Strong broke loose on an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage, Shaun Lester added a scoring run late and Southern Illinois beat Murray State 27-6. Strong carried 14 times for 128 yards. Lester’s 2-yard touchdown plunge ended a 10-play, 74-yard drive that capped the scoring with 4:25 remaining. Lester finished with 85 yards rushing on 14 carries. Vinson Davis III had a 9-yard TD run for Southern Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference). DJ Williams was 11-of-28 passing for 152 yards and threw two interceptions for Murray State (2-4, 1-2).

