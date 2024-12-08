Strong, Fudd lead No. 2 UConn to 85-52 rout of No. 22 Louisville in Women’s Champions Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Strong scored 21 points and Azzi Fudd added 18 to help No. 2 UConn rout 22nd-ranked Louisville 85-52 on Saturday night as part of the Women’s Champions Classic. The Huskies (8-0) took control early behind the pair and never looked back. Louisville (5-4) trailed by 18 after one and got within 12 early in the second quarter before Strong, the latest Huskies freshman star, got UConn back on track. The Huskies led 49-24 at the half and that was with All-American Paige Bueckers scoring just three points while missing all six of her field goal attempts. She hit her first basket early in the third quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.