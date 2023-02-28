Strong field visits Bay Hill as PGA Tour resumes $20M events

The PGA Tour goes to Bay Hill with its strongest field ever. The Arnold Palmer Invitational is an elevated event. And with the Masters approaching, Bay Hill has attracted nine of the top 10 players in the world. Everyone from the top 50 is playing except for seven players who have been suspended for joining LIV Golf. Jon Rahm already has won two of the elevated events this year. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion. On the PGA Tour Champions, Bernhard Langer goes for his record 46th win to break a tie with Hale Irwin. The LPGA Tour is in Singapore.

