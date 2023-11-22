Strong boxing year in Las Vegas concludes with Benavidez-Andrade for interim title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Even as the Golden Knights, Raiders, Aces and even Formula One have captured most of the attention in the local sporting scene this year, Las Vegas has quietly reasserted itself as the boxing capital of the world. A year of major fights culminates Saturday night when undefeated boxers David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade meet for the interim WBC super middleweight championship. Benavidez is the WBC interim title holder and Andrade is a two-division champion.

