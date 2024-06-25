Strome scores in OT, Hershey beats Coachella Valley 5-4 for a record-extending 13th Calder Cup title

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Matt Strome scored 1:06 into overtime as the Hershey Bears beat the Coachella Valley Firebirds 5-4 in Game 6 on Monday night and claimed their record-extending 13th Calder Cup title. Strome grabbed a loose puck in the high slot and beat Firebirds goalie Chris Driedger low on the glove side with a wrist shot, setting off a wild celebration as the Bears mobbed Strome. Hershey rallied from a 2-1 series deficit against the Firebirds for the second straight year to win consecutive titles. The Bears were the last team to win back-to-back Calder Cup championships, in 2009-2010.

