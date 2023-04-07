Stroman goes 6 scoreless in Cubs’ 2-0 win over Rangers

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched six scoreless innings and Cody Bellinger delivered the go-ahead RBI to help the Cubs blank the Texas Rangers 2-0. Stroman struck out six and allowed two hits and three walks. Texas’ Nathan Eovaldi allowed only a walk his first time through the order but the Cubs made the most of it when they got a few hits in the fourth. Dansby Swanson reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second before coming home on Bellinger’s RBI single for what turned out to be all the offense they’d need.

