Striplin scores 19, No. 15 Tennessee women roll past Troy 100-73

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Karoline Striplin scored 19 points off the bench, Jillian Hollingshead and Destinee Wells scored 18 each, and No. 15 Tennessee defeated Troy 100-73. Striplin and Hollingshead had double-doubles, Striplin adding 14 rebounds and Hollingshead with 10 boards. Wells had eight assists. Sara Puckett had 14 points and Kaiya Wynn scored 10 for the Lady Vols. Tennessee shot 56% in the second quarter and turned a 21-all tie after the first period into a 46-30 halftime lead. Striplin already had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

