String of pars weren’t enough for Collin Morikawa as others shot birdies at PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Collin Morikawa’s lone mistake in the PGA Championship’s final round came late, and his title prospects were pretty much done by then. After starting Sunday’s final round tied with Xander Schauffele for the lead at 15-under, Morikawa could only muster a string of pars as other contenders posted birdies and lower scores at Valhalla Golf Club. He finally birdied 18 to finish at even par 71 and tie for fourth with Thomas Detry. It was his second consecutive top-four finish in a major after tying for third at the Masters.

