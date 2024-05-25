Striker Wissam Ben Yedder leaving Monaco after 5 seasons

MONACO (AP) — Monaco says striker Wissam Ben Yedder will leave this summer when his contract expires. The 33-year-old Ben Yedder notched 16 goals and three assists in the French league this season to help Monaco finish second behind Paris Saint-Germain. In five seasons at Monaco, the France international scored 118 goals in 201 appearances in all competitions. He is club’s second all-time leading scorer behind retired Argentine striker Delio Onnis, who scored 223. Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro has told the club website, “What he has done on the pitch over the last five seasons will go down in the club’s history.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.