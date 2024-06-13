Striker Sam Kerr staying with Chelsea for two more years to 2026

LONDON (AP) — Striker Sam Kerr has signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea, keeping her at the London club until 2026. Chelsea announced the new deal on Thursday. The 30-year-old Australian has won five consecutive Women’s Super Leagues, three FA Cups and two League Cups. She has 99 goals in 128 games for Chelsea and has netted 69 for Australia. Kerr says “I’m really excited to continue to push and to try to win trophies.” She hasn’t played since January after an ACL injury.

