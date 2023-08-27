Striker Nabil Alioui scores twice as Le Havre rallies to draw with Rennes in French league

PARIS (AP) — Striker Nabil Alioui has scored his first pair of goals in the French topflight to help Le Havre rally to a 2-2 draw against Rennes. Rennes wasted the chance to move level on points with Monaco and Marseille at the top of the league after squandering a two-goal lead. Rennes lags two points behind Monaco and Marseille in the standings after taking five points from its first three matches. Le Havre, which was promoted to Ligue 1 in June, has two points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.