Striker Elye Wahi’s goal gives Lens a 1-0 win at Strasbourg in French league

PARIS (AP) — Elye Wahi has showed why Lens paid so much money to sign him with a superb goal in a 1-0 win at Strasbourg in the French league. The 20-year-old striker’s 19 league goals for Montpellier last season earned him a move for 35 million euros. His first goal for Lens came in the 16th minute. He took a pass from forward Florian Sotoca, back-heeled the ball past defender Gerzino Nyamsi and finished powerfully. Lens rose to 13th place. Coach Franck Haise’s side also earned a boost ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League home game against unbeaten Premier League side Arsenal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.