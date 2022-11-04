Striker Balde turns provider as Troyes held 1-1 by Auxerre

PARIS (AP) — Striker Mama Balde turns provider this time but it’s not enough as Troyes is held by Auxerre to 1-1 in the French league. Balde scored twice last weekend when Troyes gave league leader Paris Saint-Germain a fright by twice leading in a 4-3 loss. Balde’s cross from the left was turned in by midfielder Rony Lopes in the 28th minute. Gaetan Perrin equalized in the 86th for Auxerre. Troyes is in 12th place and Auxerre is 14th.

