Strikeouts not enough for slumping White Sox pitchers

The Chicago White Sox are showing so far that strikeouts aren’t everything. Chicago’s pitching staff leads the major leagues with 10.17 strikeouts per nine innings. The White Sox also have a team ERA of 5.96. Only Oakland is worse at the moment. Those pitching woes are a big reason Chicago has been perhaps baseball’s most disappointing team to this point. The White Sox pulled off a dramatic 12-9 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, but they’d lost 10 in a row prior to that. Even after the victory they are 8-21.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.