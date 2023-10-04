Strife-torn Myanmar wins first medal at Asian Games. China continues dominance with more than 300

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Strife-torn Myanmar has won its first medal at the Asian Games in China, beating Indonesia to take home gold in men’s sepaktakraw, a popular regional sport also known as kick volleyball. The Southeast Asian nation took two straight sets from Indonesia in the sport with similarities to volleyball, but played only with the feet, knees, head and chest. Host nation China is leading in medals by a long shot, going over the 300 mark on Wednesday, more than half of them gold. It’s trailed by South Korea and Japan, each of which have fewer than half the overall number of medals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.