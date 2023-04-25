Strider’s no-hit bid for Braves broken up in 8th inning

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider’s bid for a no-hitter was broken up when Jean Segura singled for the Miami Marlins with one out in the eighth inning. Before that, the only baserunner to reach against the Atlanta Braves starter came on an error by Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson in the seventh. Jazz Chisholm Jr. led off the seventh with a grounder that went through Olson’s legs, ending Strider’s try for a perfect game. Strider had struck out 11 batters. Atlanta was leading 8-0. Strider finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting last season to teammate Michael Harris II.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.