Strickland and Du Plessis take hostilities into octagon for middleweight title at UFC 297

Champion Sean Strickland faces Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight championship in UFC 297 on Saturday night at Toronto. Strickland is 28-5 and Du Plessis is 20-2. FanDuel Sportsbook has made Strickland a slight favorite at minus-125. Du Plessis is listed at minus-102. Both fighters had a brief brawl outside the octagon at UFC 296 last month. The vacant women’s bantamweight championship will be the co-main event when second-ranked challenger Raquel Pennington takes on No. 3 Mayra Bueno Silval.

