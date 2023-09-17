Stricker wins 6th of the year on PGA Tour Champions and sets record for season earnings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Steve Stricker is a winner for the sixth time this year on the PGA Tour Champions. He won for the third time at the Sanford International in South Dakota and had to be at his best to beat K.J. Choi. Stricker caught up to Choi with an eagle on the 12th hole. He made a few more birdies to regain the lead and shot a 66 to win by one. Stricker set a record for single-season earnings on the 50-and-older circuit. He now is just short of $4 million. Stricker’s six wins this year include three senior majors.

