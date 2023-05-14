Stricker wins 2nd straight Regions Tradition championship, tying tournament scoring record

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Steve Stricker tied the Regions Tradition record with a 23-under 265 and ran away with his second straight championship at the PGA Tour Champions major. He finished with a 7-under 65 and won by six strokes over Ernie Els and Robert Karlsson. Stricker continued his domination on the Founders Course at Greystone. It’s his third win at the Tradition in his last five attempts _ including two second-place finishes_ and gave the 56-year-old five major wins, sixth-most on the 50-and-over tour.

