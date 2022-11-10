Stricker beats favorite Musetti to reach Next Gen semifinals

MILAN (AP) — Seventh-seeded Dominic Stricker upset tournament favorite Lorenzo Musetti in five sets at the Next Gen ATP Finals to become the first player to qualify for the semifinals. Stricker followed up Tuesday’s victory over Jack Draper by beating Musetti 4-3 (5), 4-3 (6), 3-4 (7), 3-4 (6), 4-3 (3). Draper beat Tseng Chun-hsin 1-4, 4-2, 4-3 (2), 4-2. In the other group, fourth-seeded Brandon Nakashima of the United States is the only one with two wins out of two after a commanding 4-1, 4-3 (2), 4-2 victory over Jiri Lehecka.

