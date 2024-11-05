Stretch run starts for PGA Tour cards and races to title in Europe and LPGA

Golf is hitting the home stretch with the four main tours in action. Rory McIlroy leads the field in Abu Dhabi in the first of two European tour postseason events that determine the Race to Dubai. The PGA Tour Champions wraps up its season with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix. Ernie Els is going for his first season title in the senior circuit. The PGA Tour heads to Baja California in Mexico. It has three tournaments left to determine the top 125 who keep cards for 2025. The LPGA Tour leaves Asia for Hawaii on its way to Florida.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.