Streelman, Whitney, Hoey share lead in Mexico in windy World Wide Technology Championship

LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) — Kevin Streelman, Tom Whitney and Rico Hoey each shot 5-under 67 in windy conditions Thursday to share the first-round lead in the World Wide Technology Championship. Winless on the PGA Tour since 2014, the 46-year-old Streelman opened his afternoon round at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante with an eagle and a birdie. Defending champion Erik van Rooyen was a stroke back at 68 with Taylor Montgomery, Max Greyserman, Nate Lashley, Austin Eckroat, Kelly Kraft and Ryan McCormick. Nico Echavarria of Colombia — the Zozo Championship winner in Japan in his last start — opened with a 69.

