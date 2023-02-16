Streamline Hotel provides glimpse into NASCAR’s storied past

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
The exterior of the Streamline Hotel is seen in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Friday, Jan 27, 2023. The Streamline Hotel, which opened in 1941 and was recognized as the birthplace of NASCAR because of its history of hosting meetings between drivers and officials, has once again become an icon near the famous beach. (AP Photo/Mark Long)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Long]

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Streamline Hotel, which opened in 1941, is widely recognized as the birthplace of NASCAR because it hosted meetings between drivers and officials during the racing series’ formative years. It had become a dilapidated building after years of neglect. But after a massive makeover that included reimagining it as a boutique hotel, the historic building has once again become a landmark overlooking the “World’s Most Famous Beach.” It stands as one of the few remaining reminders of the series’ roots and a gathering spot for anyone wanting a glimpse of what those olden days of racing on the beach must have looked and felt like.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.