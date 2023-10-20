Streaky Rangers suddenly headed wrong way again with Game 4 loss as Astros even ALCS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The streaky Texas Rangers are suddenly headed the wrong way again. The 10-3 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series is the second in a row for Texas after starting the postseason 7-0. Both losses were at home. The series is tied 2-2, with Game 5 Friday before a shift back to Houston in a series in which the home team has yet to take a lead. The Rangers are a loss away from a fifth losing streak of at least three games since the All-Star break. They have five winning streaks of at least six games in the same span.

