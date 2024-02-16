Streaking UCLA wins 6th in a row, edging Colorado 64-60 for 8th win in 9 games since losing start

By BETH HARRIS The Associated Press
UCLA forward Adem Bona (3) dribbles while defended by Colorado center Eddie Lampkin Jr., right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Raul Romero Jr.)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Raul Romero Jr.]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sebastian Mack scored 19 points and UCLA rallied after blowing a 14-point, second-half lead to edge Colorado 64-60 for its sixth consecutive victory. The Bruins improved to 14-11 overall and 9-5 in the Pac-12. They took over sole possession of third place with their eighth win in nine games. UCLA started the season 6-10. UCLA led by 14 points early in the second half. Colorado twice tied the game, the last time at 54-54. Mack and Lazar Stefanovic combined to score nine in a row for the Bruins, who led 63-56. Colorado was led by Cody Williams with 18 points and Tristan da Silva had 16. The Buffaloes fell to 16-9 overall and 7-7 in the league.

