Streaking UCLA wins 6th in a row, edging Colorado 64-60 for 8th win in 9 games since losing start

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sebastian Mack scored 19 points and UCLA rallied after blowing a 14-point, second-half lead to edge Colorado 64-60 for its sixth consecutive victory. The Bruins improved to 14-11 overall and 9-5 in the Pac-12. They took over sole possession of third place with their eighth win in nine games. UCLA started the season 6-10. UCLA led by 14 points early in the second half. Colorado twice tied the game, the last time at 54-54. Mack and Lazar Stefanovic combined to score nine in a row for the Bruins, who led 63-56. Colorado was led by Cody Williams with 18 points and Tristan da Silva had 16. The Buffaloes fell to 16-9 overall and 7-7 in the league.

