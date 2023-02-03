Streaking Stanford smacks Utah 78-72 for 5th straight win

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Spencer Jones scored 22 points shooting 8 for 12 and reserve Michael Jones scored 15 and Stanford won its fifth straight beating Utah 78-72. Marco Anthony’s layup with 6:39 before halftime tied it for Utah at 24-all. But Stanford seized control and proceeded to outscore Utah 22-7 to close the half and led 46-31 at intermission. The Utes never got closer than three after that. Lazar Stefanovic scored a career-high 26 points for Utah.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.