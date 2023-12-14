Streaking Clemson at No. 13 using chemistry and poise for a 9-0 start

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 13 Clemson is off to its best start in 15 years with nine straight wins to open the season. The Tigers had not done that since since opening 16-0 in 2008-09. Longtime coach Brad Brownell believes there’s a chemistry along with experience on a team that remembers all too well going 23-11 last season with a program-best of 14 ACC victories and missing out on the NCAA Tournament. Tigers leading rebounder Ian Schieffelin says the players used that snub as motivation in the offseason and want to ensure it won’t happen again this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.