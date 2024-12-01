Streaking Celtics without starters Jaylen Brown, Derrick White in second matchup against Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Boston Celtics will try to extend the NBA’s current longest winning streak without two of their starters. Jaylen Brown and Derrick White will both miss Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are looking for redemption after the defending champions handed them their first loss of the season Nov. 19. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said Brown is out with a non-COVID illness while White is dealing with a foot sprain suffered in the third quarter of Friday’s win over Chicago. Boston has won seven straight heading into its matchup against Cleveland (17-3), which has lost two in a row — both to Atlanta. The Cavs opened the season 15-0 before losing 120-117 on the road to the Celtics two weeks ago.

