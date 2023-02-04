Streaking Brentford see off Southampton 3-0 to rise in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Brentford has moved into the English Premier League top six after dispatching Southampton 3-0. Goals by Ben Mee, Bryan Mbeumo and Mathias Jensen extended Brentford’s unbeaten run to nine in the league stretching back to October. Their fluid front four of Josh Dasilva, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa and Mbeumo simply tormented the Southampton defense. Southampton was game for 40 minutes then capitulated. Mee and Mbuemo scored before halftime. Jensen sealed the win with 10 minutes left. Disgruntled Saints fans took out their frustration on manager Nathan Jones. Their team has lost eight of their last nine matches.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.