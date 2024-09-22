Stray puppy that brought Hamlin bad luck gets to stay after driver advances in NASCAR playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The dog can stay, at least for another round of NASCAR’s playoffs. The future of little Lulu, the stray puppy Denny Hamlin’s daughters found under the Gateway Arch in St. Louis in June, has been in doubt ever since Hamlin decided the addition to his household had derailed his season. Hamlin’s statistics had plummeted since the girls added Lulu to the household and as he headed into Bristol Motor Speedway facing playoff elimination, he joked the dog had to go. But a fourth-place finish advanced Hamlin to the second round and earned Lulu a reprieve.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.