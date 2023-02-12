Strawther, Timme rally No. 16 Gonzaga to 88-81 win over BYU

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 26 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:10 remaining, and No. 16 Gonzaga rallied to beat BYU 88-81. Drew Timme added 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. After trailing 71-68 with 4:09 to play, Gonzaga made 3s on three straight possessions to climb past the Cougars. Strawther knocked down back-to-back 3s before finding Nasir Bolton for another one to put Gonzaga ahead 77-73 with 2:21 left. Spencer Johnson and Fousseyni Traore led the Cougars with 17 points apiece, but BYU lost for the fifth time in seven games. Gonzaga has won seven straight against BYU, which is headed to the Big 12 next season.

