Strawther has 40, No. 14 Gonzaga downs Portland 82-67

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Julian Strawther had a career-high 40 points, including eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Gonzaga pulled away down the stretch for an 82-67 victory over Portland on Saturday. Anton Watson added 17 points for Gonzaga. It was the Bulldogs’ 16th consecutive victory over the Pilots, including a 115-75 win on Jan. 14 in Spokane. Strawther is the first player to reach 40 points for the Zags since Kyle Wiltjer had 45 against Pacific in 2016. Portland was led by Moses Wood with 19 points.

