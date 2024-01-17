Strawberry and Gooden, honored by Mets with retired numbers, regret descent into drugs and alcohol

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets announced Wednesday they will retire Dwight Gooden’s No. 16 on April 14 and Darryl Strawberry’s No. 18 on June 1. The pair held a Zoom news conference and candidly discussed their failures to resist the fame and fortune that followed the swashbuckling Mets’ 1986 World Series title. Their behavior led to prison and a string of suspensions that perhaps cost them entry to baseball’s Hall of Fame. Strawberry, 61, was an eight-time All-Star, including seven during his time with the Mets from 1983-90. Gooden, 59, was a four-time All-Star while playing for the Mets from 1984-94.

