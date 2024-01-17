Strawberry and Gooden, honored by Mets with retired numbers, regret descent into drugs and alcohol

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - Former New York Mets' Darryl Strawberry, left and Dwight Gooden pose at Citi Field in New York Aug. 1, 2010. Strawberry and Gooden thought back to what might have been, how their starry accomplishments would have been so much greater without the drugs and alcohol that shattered their careers. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets announced Wednesday they will retire Dwight Gooden’s No. 16 on April 14 and Darryl Strawberry’s No. 18 on June 1. The pair held a Zoom news conference and candidly discussed their failures to resist the fame and fortune that followed the swashbuckling Mets’ 1986 World Series title. Their behavior led to prison and a string of suspensions that perhaps cost them entry to baseball’s Hall of Fame. Strawberry, 61, was an eight-time All-Star, including seven during his time with the Mets from 1983-90. Gooden, 59, was a four-time All-Star while playing for the Mets from 1984-94.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.