Strasbourg wins its first French league game in 2024 with 3-1 victory over Nantes

PARIS (AP) — Dutch striker Emmanuel Emegha has scored twice as Strasbourg snaps an eight-game winless streak in the French league by beating struggling Nantes 3-1. The tall center forward has been one of the revelations of the league season with seven goals in 22 matches. His brace helped Strasbourg secure its first league win in 2024 and move to 12th place in the standings. Nantes slumped to a third consecutive loss and stayed 16th, lagging four points behind Strasbourg,

