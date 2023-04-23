Strasbourg wins 2-0 at Reims, moves away from drop zone

PARIS (AP) — Habib Diallo scored twice to take his season’s tally to 17 goals in the French league as Strasbourg won 2-0 at Reims to improve its chances of staying in the top flight next season. Diallo’s double sealed Strasbourg’s second consecutive win and helped his side move away from the relegation zone. Substitute Stephy Mavididi scored against the run of the play to lead 10-man Montpellier to a 1-0 win against Rennes. Marseille will be in second place and the automatic Champions League berth if it beats Lyon later Sunday.

