Strack scores 22, No. 22 Kentucky starts Kenny Brooks era with 98-43 win over USC Upstate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Clara Strack scored 22 points, Georgia Amoore added 11, and No. 22 Kentucky started with a 98-43 win over South Carolina Upstate in the Wildcats’ first game under Kenny Brooks. Brooks brought Strack, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, and Amoore, a graduate senior and All-American candidate, with him as his Wildcat roster has 11 new players. Amoore had nine points in the first quarter. Kentucky used runs of 11 and nine points to lead 26-11 after one quarter. A 15-point run helped boost the Wildcats’ lead to 47-18 at the half. Freshman Clara Silva went 6-for-6 and had six blocks.

