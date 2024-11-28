Strack has 25 points, 15 boards, No. 14 Kentucky women blitz No. 19 Illini in fourth to win 76-53

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Clara Strack scored 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Teonni Key added a double-double and No. 14 Kentucky pulled away from No. 19 Illinois 76-53 to go unbeaten in the Music City Classic. The Wildcats had a 50-44 lead after three quarters but used an 18-0 run to blitz the Illini 26-9 in the fourth quarter. Kentucky went 11 of 22 in the fourth quarte and forced the Illini into eight turnovers and turned those into 13 points. Illinois was 3 of 15. Key had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Adalia McKenzie scored 18 points for Illinois

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.