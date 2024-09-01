Stowers hits a 3-run homer as the Marlins hand the Giants a 7-5 loss

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kyle Stowers hit a three-run homer, and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 7-5 on Sunday for their first series win in more than a month.

Nick Fortes had three hits and scored two runs for Miami, which won for the third time in four games.

San Francisco lost for the fourth time in five games, hurting its sagging chances in the race for the third NL wild card. Miami’s previous series win was at Milwaukee in late July.

Giants ace Logan Webb (11-9) permitted six runs and eight hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked none.

Webb was working on a shutout before he got into trouble with two out in the fifth. Fortes hit an RBI single ahead of Stowers’ third homer — a 439-foot drive to right-center that extended his hitting streak to seven games and lifted the Marlins a 4-2 lead.

Webb had a 1.70 ERA over his last six outings coming into the day.

San Francisco put together a three-run rally in the bottom half, highlighted by Mark Canha’s tying RBI single. But Miami responded with two more runs in the sixth.

Jonah Bride doubled home Jesús Sánchez, and Otto Lopez’s run-scoring groundout gave the Marlins a 6-5 lead.

Xzavion Curry (1-2), who made his MLB debut Saturday night, pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his first career win. Calvin Faucher handled the ninth for his sixth save of the season.

San Francisco’s Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski, hit a leadoff drive in the first for his 100th career homer. The Yastrzemskis are the fourth grandson-grandfather duo to both have at least 100 home runs in their MLB careers.

Marlins starter Darren McCaughan, who made his first start of the season and second career start, gave up three earned runs in four innings.

ROSTER MOVES

Marlins: McCaughan was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville along with catcher Jhonny Pereda.

Giants: Catcher/OF Blake Sabol was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. … RHP Tristan Beck, who has not pitched this season after undergoing offseason vascular surgery, was activated off the injured list.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Return home to face the Nationals in a two-game series beginning Tuesday, with RHP Max Meyer (3-4, 5.44 ERA) scheduled to start the first game for Miami.

Giants: Host the Diamondbacks in a three-game series beginning Tuesday. Kyle Harrison (7-6, 4.22 ERA) is scheduled to start the series opener for San Francisco.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

