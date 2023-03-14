Stoudamire overcome by emotion as he takes over at Ga Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Damon Stoudamire fought back tears as he was formally introduced as the Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach. The former NBA guard says he’s thrilled to be back in the college game, heading a program he thinks can once again be a national powerhouse. Then again, Stoudamire is not the first coach to express such optimism. Josh Pastner said many of the same things at his hiring in 2016. Now, he’s out and Stoudamire’s in after just one NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years. In fact, Georgia Tech hasn’t been much of a factor on the national scene for nearly 20 years.

