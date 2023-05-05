Stoudamire hires former GW head coach Hobbs as top assistant

ATLANTA (AP) — New Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach Damon Stoudamire has announced his staff, which includes former George Washington coach Karl Hobbs as his top assistant. The 61-year-old Hobbs compiled a record of 166-129 over a decade-long tenure at George Washington that included three NCAA Tournament appearances. He was fired by the school in 2011. Hobbs spent the last seven seasons as Rutgers’ associate head coach, the same role he’ll have with the Yellow Jackets. Stoudamire also announced the hiring of Terry Parker, Jr. and Pershin Williams as assistant coaches.

