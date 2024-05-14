Stott homers in 9th off Edwin Diaz, adds tiebreaking SAC fly in 10th as Phillies edge Mets 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryson Stott hit a leadoff homer in the ninth against All-Star closer Edwin Díaz and delivered the tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the 10th inning as the MLB-leading Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 5-4 Monday night.

The Phillies trailed 4-2 before Díaz gave up Stott’s homer and hit Alec Bohm with a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs.

Bryce Harper, the automatic runner to start the 10th, took third on a wild pitch by Sean Reid-Foley (1-1) and scored easily on Stott’s long fly out to right.

Orion Kerkering (1-0) threw a perfect ninth and José Alvarado earned his eighth save with a 1-2-3 ninth, stranding automatic runner DJ Stewart at second.

Starter Cristopher Sánchez gave up three runs and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings for the Phillies.

Garrett Stubbs and Johan Rojas had RBIs for the Phillies, who avoided their third two-game skid of the season.

J.D. Martinez had three hits and two RBIs for the Mets. Tomás Nido had an RBI single in the second inning and Pete Alonso scored on an error by Bohm in the seventh inning.

Mets starter Sean Manaea surrendered one run and struck out six in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: C J.T. Realmuto (right knee) sat for a second straight game, while DH/LF Kyle Schwarber (back), who missed Sunday’s game, struck out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth. Manager Rob Thomson said both players are day-to-day and hinted one or both could also sit out Tuesday’s game, which is an afternoon start.

Mets: LF Brandon Nimmo (right side) returned to the lineup Monday. Nimmo left after four innings Saturday, but entered as a pinch-runner Sunday, when he hit the walk-off homer in a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves. … RHP Kodai Senga (right shoulder) will continue working on his mechanics during bullpens before beginning a rehab assignment. … RHP Drew Smith (right shoulder) is expected to be activated from the injured list Tuesday.

UP NEXT

The teams complete the first half of their unique home-and-home series Tuesday, when Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (4-2, 3.67 ERA) opposes Mets RHP José Buttó (1-2, 3.00 ERA). The two, two-game series this week are necessitated by the two games the teams will play in London on June 8-9, when each team will have one “home” game apiece.

