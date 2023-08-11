Storm outscores Dream 21-7 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 68-67 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd converted a three-point play with 13.1 seconds left and the Seattle Storm rallied past the Atlanta Dream 68-67. Loyd finished with 19 points on 5-of-20 shooting for Seattle. Ezi Magbegor had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Sami Whitcomb had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. Seattle, which trailed by as many as 16 points, opened the fourth quarter with a 13-2 run to get within 62-60. Following Loyd’s go-ahead basket, Atlanta turned it over and Whitcomb made two free throws with 5.1 seconds left. Rhyne Howard scored 20 points for Atlanta. With losses by Atlanta and Minnesota, New York clinched a playoff spot for the third consecutive season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.