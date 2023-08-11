Storm, lightning delays start of exhibition between Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Some nearby lightning and heavy rain delayed the start of Friday night’s exhibition between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns for more than an hour. At 7:22 p.m., fans in attendance were advised to seek shelter by the public address announcer. There was also a message on the scoreboards saying, “severe weather is approaching.” During the long delay, Commanders coach Ron Rivera and several Washington players, including star defensive end Chase Young, came out of the locker room for updates. Officials finally gave the go-ahead for players to warm up for a second time at 8:30 p.m. The Browns said kickoff is scheduled for 8:46. The exhibition game was originally scheduled to start at 7:38 p.m.

