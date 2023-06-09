Storm caps eighth-inning rally, Duke beats Virginia 5-4 in super regional opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Damon Lux hit a two-run home run, Luke Storm drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning single, and Duke defeated Virginia 5-4 in the opening game of the Charlottesville Super Regional. Duke trailed 4-3 entering the eighth inning before Jay Beshears led off with a single and later scored the tying run on a bases-loaded grounder by Tyler Albright. Storm then singled to left field, scoring Giovanni DiGiacomo for a 5-4 lead. Virginia threatened with two out in the ninth when Griff O’Ferrall singled and Ethan O’Donnell drew a walk, but Duke reliever James Tallon got Jake Gelof to fly out.

