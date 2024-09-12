Storm beat the Sparks 90-82 to stay within 1 game of fourth place Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith had 26 points, Gabby Williams scored 13 of her 17 in the second quarter and the Seattle Storm beat the Los Angeles Sparks 90-82. Seattle (22-14) stayed within one game of fourth place Las Vegas (23-13), which also won Wednesday, in the WNBA standings. The Storm play at Dallas on Friday before returning home for a matchup against the Sparks on Sunday. Los Angeles (7-30) is off until Sunday. Seattle had its lead trimmed to 75-74 with 4:19 remaining on a Rae Burrell basket, but the Sparks did not make another field goal until Rickea Jackson’s layup with 27.1 left. Williams responded with two free throws at the other end with 25.6 left to regain an eight-point lead.

