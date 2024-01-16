Storied soccer coach Pia Sundhage hired to lead Switzerland women’s team as Euro 2025 host

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Storied coach Pia Sundhage has been hired to lead the Switzerland women’s soccer team that is hosting the 2025 European Championship. Sundhage was a standout forward playing for Sweden and then a two-time Olympic champion coaching the United States. She took the U.S., Sweden and Brazil to various editions of the Women’s World Cup. Her U.S. team lost the 2011 final to Japan. She coached Sweden when it hosted Euro 2013 and reached the semifinals. Sundhage says “it’s a privilege to be able to coach a team under such pressure.”

