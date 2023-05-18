Storied rugby club Wasps forced to start again at bottom of English league pyramid

LONDON (AP) — Wasps, one of England’s most storied rugby teams and a two-time European champion, must begin rebuilding from the bottom of the country’s league pyramid after having a license to play in the second-tier Championship revoked. The club was expelled from the top-flight Premiership after falling into administration in October amid debts totaling 95 million pounds ($118 million). It had been hit by a winding-up order from the revenue department for 2 million pounds in unpaid tax after financial issues stemming from its relocation from London to Coventry in 2014.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.