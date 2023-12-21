Stoppage-time goal puts Real Madrid back in Spanish league lead after Girona is held by Real Betis

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger, centre, and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrate their victory at the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Real Madrid at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Larreina)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ricardo Larreina]

MADRID (AP) — Lucas Vázquez has scored with a header in stoppage-time to put Real Madrid back at the top in the Spanish league. Madrid pulled off a 1-0 win against Alaves to reclaim first place after Girona had conceded a late equalizer in its 1-1 draw at Real Betis. Madrid and Girona are tied on 45 points but Madrid was ahead on a tiebreaker. Madrid got the late win despite playing with 10 men from the 54th minute after central defender Nacho Fernández was sent off with a straight red card for a hard foul.

