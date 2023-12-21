Stoppage-time goal puts Real Madrid back in Spanish league lead after Girona is held by Real Betis

MADRID (AP) — Lucas Vázquez has scored with a header in stoppage-time to put Real Madrid back at the top in the Spanish league. Madrid pulled off a 1-0 win against Alaves to reclaim first place after Girona had conceded a late equalizer in its 1-1 draw at Real Betis. Madrid and Girona are tied on 45 points but Madrid was ahead on a tiebreaker. Madrid got the late win despite playing with 10 men from the 54th minute after central defender Nacho Fernández was sent off with a straight red card for a hard foul.

