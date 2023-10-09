Stoppage-time goal keeps Angel City in the playoff hunt with 2-1 win over the Dash

HOUSTON (AP) — Savannah McCaskill scored the game-winner in stoppage time and Angel City stayed alive for the playoffs with a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League on Sunday. Andressa scored for the Dash in the 44th minute with a shot from the top of the box that went through Jun Endo’s legs and into the goal. It was her first NWSL goal. Alyssa Thompson was a second-half substitute and moments later outmaneuvered Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell for a goal to pull Angel City even in the 68th minute. McCaskill’s game winner came about a minute into stoppage time.

